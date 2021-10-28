SS&C EPS beats by $0.12, beats on revenue
Oct. 28, 2021 4:08 PM ETSSNCBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- SS&C (NASDAQ:SSNC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.32 beats by $0.12; GAAP EPS of $0.69 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $1.26B (+9.6% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
- Press Release
- Adjusted organic revenue growth for Q3 2021 was 8.2%.
- SS&C reported record adjusted consolidated EBITDA attributable to SS&C of $538.9 million for the quarter, $1,541.9 million for the first nine months of 2021.
- Adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin increased to 42.6%, up 230 basis points from Q3 2020.
- Guidance Q4: Adjusted Revenue $1,225M- 1,275M (vs. consensus $1.25B); Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share $1.17 – $1.25 (vs. consensus $1.20); Adjusted Net Income $311M-$334M
- Guidance FY: Adjusted Revenue $4,988M-5,038M (vs. consensus $4.98B) ; Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share $4.92 – $4.99 (vs. consensus $4.81 ); Adjusted Net Income $1,312M-1,335M