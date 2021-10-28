Texas Roadhouse EPS misses by $0.06, misses on revenue; updates FY21 and provides FY22 guidance
Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH): Q3
- Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.75 misses by $0.06.
- Revenue of $868.94M (+37.7% Y/Y) misses by $1.39M.
- Comparable restaurant sales at company restaurants increased 30.2% and 22.3% compared to 2020 and 2019, respectively.
- Restaurant margin, as a percentage of restaurant and other sales, increased 111 basis points to 15.7% compared to the prior year.
- FY 2021 Outlook:
- Commodity cost inflation of approximately 10%.
- 26 to 29 company restaurant openings across all concepts;
- Store week growth of approximately 5.0%; and,
- Total capital expenditures of approximately $200 million.
- 2022 Outlook:
- Positive comparable restaurant sales growth including the benefit of 2021 menu pricing actions;
- 25 to 30 Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 company restaurant openings;
- Store week growth of 5% to 6%, excluding the impact of potential franchise acquisitions;
- Commodity cost inflation in the high teens in the first half of 2022;
- Wage and other inflation of approximately 6%;
- An effective income tax rate of approximately 15% excluding the impact of any legislative changes enacted; and,
- Total capital expenditures of approximately $230 million including as many as six relocations.