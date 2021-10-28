Stryker EPS misses by $0.08, misses on revenue

  • Stryker (NYSE:SYK): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.20 misses by $0.08; GAAP EPS of $1.14 misses by $0.79.
  • Revenue of $4.2B (+12.3% Y/Y) misses by $30M.
  • Press Release
  • Organic net sales increased 4.5% from 2020 and 8.4% from 2019.
  • Reported operating income margin of 13.8%; Adjusted operating income margin contracted 260 bps to 25.4%.
  • 2021 Outlook: we now expect 2021 organic net sales growth to be in the range of 7% to 8% from 2019, and now expect adjusted net earnings per diluted share to be in the range of $9.08 to $9.15, including the full year impact of the acquisition of Wright Medical. If foreign currency exchange rates hold near current levels, we expect EPS will be positively impacted by approximately $0.05 to $0.10 for the full year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.