Stryker EPS misses by $0.08, misses on revenue
Oct. 28, 2021 4:10 PM ETStryker Corporation (SYK)By: SA News Team
- Stryker (NYSE:SYK): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.20 misses by $0.08; GAAP EPS of $1.14 misses by $0.79.
- Revenue of $4.2B (+12.3% Y/Y) misses by $30M.
- Press Release
- Organic net sales increased 4.5% from 2020 and 8.4% from 2019.
- Reported operating income margin of 13.8%; Adjusted operating income margin contracted 260 bps to 25.4%.
- 2021 Outlook: we now expect 2021 organic net sales growth to be in the range of 7% to 8% from 2019, and now expect adjusted net earnings per diluted share to be in the range of $9.08 to $9.15, including the full year impact of the acquisition of Wright Medical. If foreign currency exchange rates hold near current levels, we expect EPS will be positively impacted by approximately $0.05 to $0.10 for the full year.