Skechers EPS misses by $0.03, misses on revenue; issues Q4 and updates full year guidance
Oct. 28, 2021 Meghavi Singh
- Skechers (NYSE:SKX): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.66 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $1.55B (+19.2% Y/Y) misses by $70M.
- Press Release
- Direct-to-Consumer sales grew 44.1% and wholesale sales grew 10.5%
- Cash, cash equivalents and investments of $1.18B
- Outlook: The Company believes it will achieve sales between $6.15 billion and $6.20 billion vs. consensus of $6.18B and diluted earnings per share of between $2.45 and $2.50 vs. consensus of $2.54.
- Further, the Company believes that for the fourth quarter of 2021, it will achieve sales between $1.51 billion and $1.56 billion vs. consensus of $1.48B and diluted earnings per share of between $0.28 and $0.33 vs. consensus of $0.33.