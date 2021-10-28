Eastern Bankshares declares $0.08 dividend

Oct. 28, 2021 4:33 PM ETEastern Bankshares, Inc. (EBC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) declares $0.08/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
  • Forward yield 1.55%
  • Payable Dec. 15; for shareholders of record Dec. 3; ex-div Dec. 2.
  • The company has also proposed a share repurchase program to buyback 9,337,900 shares, representing 5% of its outstanding shares of common stock, over a 12-month period. The authorization is contingent on receipt of approval or non-objection from the Federal Reserve. Assuming receipt of approval or non-objection from the Federal Reserve, the company does not expect the share repurchases to begin before December 2021.
  • See EBC Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
