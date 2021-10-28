Grand Canyon Education EPS misses by $0.03, misses on revenue

Oct. 28, 2021 4:15 PM ETGrand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.11 misses by $0.03; GAAP EPS of $1.08 misses by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $206.77M (+4.2% Y/Y) misses by $2.87M.
  • Q4 Guidance: Service revenue of between $252.0 million and $255.0 million; As Adjusted Operating Margin of between 40.0% and 40.7%; As Adjusted Diluted EPS of between $2.08 and $2.13 using 40.9 million diluted shares
  • 2021 Guidance: Service revenue of between $897.2 million and $900.2 million; As Adjusted Operating Margin of between 32.0% and 32.2%; As Adjusted Diluted EPS of between $6.05 and $6.10 using 44.3 million diluted shares vs. consensus of $6.10.
  • Press Release
