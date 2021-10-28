Starbucks dips as comparable sales growth comes in below expectations
Oct. 28, 2021 4:17 PM ETStarbucks Corporation (SBUX)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) reports global comparable sales growth of 17%, slightly below expectations of 19%, driven by a 15% increase in comparable transactions and a 2% increase in average ticket. The company's EPS were in-line with expectations, while revenue missed slightly.
- By region, North America and U.S. comparable sales were up 22% vs 24% consensus, while international sales rose 3% (+4.3% consensus). Chinese sales fell 7% (-7.5% consensus) due to fewer transactions and lower average ticket size.
- Adjusted operating margin rose 640 bps from the comparable 2020 quarter during COVID to 19.6%. Adjusted operating margin for the quarter ended Jun 27, 2021 was 20.5%.
- Starbucks opened 538 net new stores, ending the period with a record 33,833 stores globally. 51% of stores are company-owned and 62% of them are in either the U.S. or China.
- Active membership in Starbucks Rewards loyalty program rose slightly to 24.8M from 24.2M last quarter. Membership is up 28% Y/Y.
- Shares are down 1.63% AH.
- On Wednesday, the company announced that it was raising wages as part of its plan to bring average pay for partners to $17 per hour by next summer.