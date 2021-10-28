US Steel raises quarterly dividend to $0.05
Oct. 28, 2021 4:28 PM ETUnited States Steel Corporation (X)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor15 Comments
- US Steel (NYSE:X) declares $0.05/share quarterly dividend, a 400% increase from prior dividend of $0.01.
- Forward yield 0.85%
- Payable Dec. 9; for shareholders of record Nov. 8; ex-div Nov. 5.
- The company has also announced a stock repurchase program to buyback up to $300M of its outstanding common stock.
- CEO update: "We have made substantial progress on our announced deleveraging plans and expect to complete our incremental $1.0 billion target by the end of the year and ahead of schedule. Our expected $3.1 billion of total 2021 deleveraging combined with our robust cash and liquidity position has also allowed us to confidently begin executing organic growth investments aligned with long-term value creation. Today’s capital allocation enhancements further affirm our bullish outlook for the long-term future of U. S. Steel, are attractive uses of capital and demonstrate that our strategy is truly best for all by ensuring our stockholders directly benefit from the company’s continued success."