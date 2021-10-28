SPAC Tailwind Two Acquisition in deal to take Terran Orbital public (update)
Oct. 28, 2021 4:19 PM ETTailwind Two Acquisition Corp. Units (TWNT.U)TWNT, LMT, SATSBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Update 5:12pm: Adds company confirmation from press release.
- SPAC Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT) agreed to a deal to take satellite maker Terran Orbital public in a deal that will value the company at $1.58B. TWNT gained 4.3% in after hours trading.
- The deal include a $50M PIPE from investors including AE Industrial Partners, Beach Point Capital, Daniel Staton and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), according to a statement. The transaction also includes $75M of additional financial commitments from Francisco Partners and Beach Point Capital.
- The deal is expected to close in Q1.
- Terran makes satellites for customers including NASA, the U.S. Defense Department and EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS).
- Jefferies is serving as sole placement agent on the PIPE and exclusive capital markets advisor to Tailwind Two. Goldman is serving as financial advisor to Tailwind Two. Houlihan Lokey provided additional financial advice to Tailwind Two.
- The news was earlier reported by the WSJ.