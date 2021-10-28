Hartford Financial EPS beats by $0.41, beats on revenue
Oct. 28, 2021 4:21 PM ETThe Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Hartford Financial (NYSE:HIG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.26 beats by $0.41; GAAP EPS of $1.36 beats by $0.54.
- Revenue of $5.69B (+10.1% Y/Y) beats by $440M.
- Combined ratio was 101.2 in third quarter 2021, 5.3 points higher than 95.9 in third quarter 2020, primarily due to a 7.5 point change from favorable to unfavorable PYD and a 4.3 point increase in CAY CAT losses, partially offset by a 6.5 improvement in the underlying combined ratio.
- Third quarter 2021 written premiums of $2.5B were up 15% from third quarter 2020.