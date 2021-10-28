ICF awarded $24M worth technical assistance contracts
Oct. 28, 2021 4:23 PM ETICF International, Inc. (ICFI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Consulting services company ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) has been awarded three technical assistance agreements from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to support Administration for Children and Families (ACF) programs.
- The agreements, which have an aggregate value of $24M, comprise: a $15M contract with the National Human Trafficking Training and Technical Assistance Center to support systems that prevent trafficking and protect victims through identification and assistance; a one year, $5M cooperative agreement extension with the Office of Child Care to provide resources and technical assistance through the National Center on Early Childhood Quality Assurance to state, territory and tribal child care agencies, Head Start and Early Head Start grantees, and other early childhood education settings; and a single-award, two-year IDIQ with the Office of Community Services to launch its new low-income water assistance program.