OPKO Health posts Q3 earnings beat, cash position update

  • OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) posted third-quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates and provided an update on the company's cash position.
  • Quarterly revenue fell nearly 10% to $385.8M, but beat analysts' estimate by $83.53M.
  • Revenue from services in the third quarter of 2021 decreased to $340.1M from $382.5M in the prior-year period, primarily due to a decrease in COVID-19 testing volume.
  • Pharmaceutical products revenue increased ~29% to $36.9M vs $28.7M last year, primarily due to accelerating growth within the company's international pharmaceutical businesses.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $148.6 million as of September 30, 2021.
  • Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $28.7M, or $0.04 per share, compared with $23.7M, or $0.04 per share, for the comparable period of 2020.
