Enova EPS beats by $0.39, beats on revenue

  • Enova (NYSE:ENVA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.50 beats by $0.39; GAAP EPS of $1.36 beats by $0.29.
  • Revenue of $320.16M (+56.5% Y/Y) beats by $34.06M.
  • Shares -5.5%.
  • Press Release
  • Total company originations increased 26% sequentially to a record $856 million.
  • Continued strong credit performance with consolidated portfolio net charge-offs as a percentage of average combined loan and finance receivables of 4.2%, down from 4.7% in the third quarter of 2020.
  • At September 30, cash and marketable securities totaled $306 million and available capacity on committed facilities totaled $694 million.
