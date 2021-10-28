Enova EPS beats by $0.39, beats on revenue
Oct. 28, 2021 4:25 PM ET Enova International, Inc. (ENVA) By: Pranav Ghumatkar
- Enova (NYSE:ENVA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.50 beats by $0.39; GAAP EPS of $1.36 beats by $0.29.
- Revenue of $320.16M (+56.5% Y/Y) beats by $34.06M.
- Shares -5.5%.
- Total company originations increased 26% sequentially to a record $856 million.
- Continued strong credit performance with consolidated portfolio net charge-offs as a percentage of average combined loan and finance receivables of 4.2%, down from 4.7% in the third quarter of 2020.
- At September 30, cash and marketable securities totaled $306 million and available capacity on committed facilities totaled $694 million.