Gilead lifts 2021 guidance as remdesivir sales more than double in Q3

Oct. 28, 2021

MikeMareen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • After beating analyst expectations with its Q3 2021 results, Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) has increased its 2021 guidance reflecting the increased demand for COVID-19 therapy Veklury (remdesivir).
  • The company reported ~$7.4B in revenue indicating ~13% YoY growth primarily attributed to rising uptake of Veklury.
  • However, total product sales excluding Veklury dropped 3% to $5.4B compared to $5.6B in estimates and ~5% YoY growth seen in the previous quarter.
  • Meanwhile, Veklury generated $1.9B in sales for the company more than double the level in Q2 2021.

  • “Veklury is making a significant impact as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve. The dynamics of the HIV treatment market further improved and this contributed to record Biktarvy revenue,” Gilead (GILD) CEO Daniel O’Day, remarked.

  • Despite ~20% YoY growth in Biktarvy sales, revenue from HIV treatments fell ~8% YoY to ~$4.2B compared to ~2% YoY and ~12% YoY decline in the Q2 and Q1 2021, respectively.
  • For 2021, the company now expects its product sales to reach $26.0B and $26.3B up from $24.4B – $25.0B in the previous forecast. However, product sales excluding Veklury is estimated at ~$21.5B compared to $21.7B – $21.9B, previously.
  • Meanwhile, sales forecast for Veklury stands at $4.5B and $4.8B, better than $2.7B - $3.1B, estimated in July.
