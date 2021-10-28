Stryker misses Q3 estimates while net income falls ~30%
- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) missed on both EPS and revenue in its Q3 2021 earnings results, while net income dropped 29.5% year over year to $438M, and basic EPS fell from $1.66 to $1.17.
- The company said it recorded an impairment charge of $105M for some long-lived and intangible assets resulting from price reductions on trauma and joint replacement products in China.
- Operating expenses increased 29% in the quarter to ~$2.1B, with the largest increases in R&D and SG&A expenses.
- Despite the decline in net profit, Stryker saw sales growth increases in its three segments, orthopedics, medsurg, and neurotechnology and spine.
- Orthopedics had the largest percentage gain -- 16.1% -- to ~$1.5B.
- Overall sales increased 11.3% to ~$4.2B.
- Stryker also adjusted its full-year forecast: Net sales growth now in the range of 7% to 8% from 2019, and adjusted net earnings per diluted share in the range of $9.08 to $9.15.
