Stryker misses Q3 estimates while net income falls ~30%

Oct. 28, 2021

Stryker Canada head office in Hamilton, On, Canada.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Stryker (NYSE:SYK) missed on both EPS and revenue in its Q3 2021 earnings results, while net income dropped 29.5% year over year to $438M, and basic EPS fell from $1.66 to $1.17.
  • The company said it recorded an impairment charge of $105M for some long-lived and intangible assets resulting from price reductions on trauma and joint replacement products in China.
  • Operating expenses increased 29% in the quarter to ~$2.1B, with the largest increases in R&D and SG&A expenses.
  • Despite the decline in net profit, Stryker saw sales growth increases in its three segments, orthopedics, medsurg, and neurotechnology and spine.
  • Orthopedics had the largest percentage gain -- 16.1% -- to ~$1.5B.
  • Overall sales increased 11.3% to ~$4.2B.
  • Stryker also adjusted its full-year forecast: Net sales growth now in the range of 7% to 8% from 2019, and adjusted net earnings per diluted share in the range of $9.08 to $9.15.
