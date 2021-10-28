Office Properties Income Trust FFO beats by $0.03, beats on revenue

  • Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI): Q3 FFO of $1.24 beats by $0.03.
  • Rental income of $147.57M (+1.2% Y/Y) beats by $8.65M.
  • Press Release
  • Christopher Bilotto, President and Chief Operating Officer commented, "Leasing volume accelerated with 659,000 square feet of new and renewal leasing with a weighted average lease term of 10.9 years. We finished the quarter with consolidated occupancy of 89.0% and same property occupancy of 91.2%. Our leasing pipeline remains robust and we are in active discussions with existing and new tenants on more than 3.6 million square feet."
