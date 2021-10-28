World Fuel Services to buy Flyers Energy in $775M deal

Oct. 28, 2021 4:32 PM ETWorld Fuel Services Corporation (INT)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

  • World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) agrees to acquire petroleum marketing firm Flyers Energy Group from the Dwelle family for $775M in cash and stock.
  • Flyers provides fleet fueling, fuel supply and lubricants distribution to more than 12K customers across the U.S.
  • "The acquisition of Flyers will significantly expand the breadth of our land business in North America, further enhancing our supply and distribution capabilities as well as our fleet fueling platform," World Fuel Chairman and CEO Michael Kasbar says.
  • World Fuel Services' "strong cash flow gains point to limited downside risk" for the stock, Individual Trader writes in a bullish analysis posted this summer on Seeking Alpha.
