ARCA biopharma shares surge 30% on positive DSMC recommendation for rNAPc2 COVID-19 trial

Coronavirus and DNA, virus mutation. New variant and strain of SARS CoV 2. Microscopic view.

Gilnature/iStock via Getty Images

  • ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) announces that the Data and Safety Monitoring Committee (DSMC) has recommended completing the company's Phase 2b study of rNAPc2 in treating COVID-19 with no modifications to the trial design.
  • Shares jump more than 30% post market.
  • The recommendation follows a pre-specified interim analysis and DSMC’s review of about 75% of the projected final efficacy and safety data.
  • The study is a randomized, multi-center, international clinical trial evaluating two dose regimens of rNAPc2 versus heparin in hospitalized SARS-CoV-2 positive patients that also have an elevated D-dimer level.
  • The primary endpoint of the trial is the change in D-dimer level from baseline to Day 8 relative to standard of care heparin.
  • The company now anticipates completion of target enrollment of 160 patients by year end 2021 and reporting of topline data in the first quarter of 2022.
