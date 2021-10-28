ARCA biopharma shares surge 30% on positive DSMC recommendation for rNAPc2 COVID-19 trial
Oct. 28, 2021 4:37 PM ETARCA biopharma, Inc. (ABIO)By: SA News Team
- ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) announces that the Data and Safety Monitoring Committee (DSMC) has recommended completing the company's Phase 2b study of rNAPc2 in treating COVID-19 with no modifications to the trial design.
- Shares jump more than 30% post market.
- The recommendation follows a pre-specified interim analysis and DSMC’s review of about 75% of the projected final efficacy and safety data.
- The study is a randomized, multi-center, international clinical trial evaluating two dose regimens of rNAPc2 versus heparin in hospitalized SARS-CoV-2 positive patients that also have an elevated D-dimer level.
- The primary endpoint of the trial is the change in D-dimer level from baseline to Day 8 relative to standard of care heparin.
- The company now anticipates completion of target enrollment of 160 patients by year end 2021 and reporting of topline data in the first quarter of 2022.