International Game Technology expands PlayCasino footprint to the Netherlands
Oct. 28, 2021
- International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) trades 4.8% down after hours on announcing that it has expanded its PlayCasino footprint to the Netherlands via a multi-year content agreement with Holland Casino, the leading gaming operator in the country.
- IGT PlayCasino games such as Icy Wilds, Scarab and Fortune Coin! were recently made available to players across Netherlands.
- "In the last two years the demand for digital gaming experiences has accelerated at a remarkable pace and IGT's reach, experience and leading content library uniquely position us to help customers such as Holland Casino maximize this important growth opportunity," CEO Digital & BettingEnrico Drago commented.