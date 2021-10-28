International Game Technology expands PlayCasino footprint to the Netherlands

  • International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) trades 4.8% down after hours on announcing that it has expanded its PlayCasino footprint to the Netherlands via a multi-year content agreement with Holland Casino, the leading gaming operator in the country.
  • IGT PlayCasino games such as Icy Wilds, Scarab and Fortune Coin! were recently made available to players across Netherlands.
  • "In the last two years the demand for digital gaming experiences has accelerated at a remarkable pace and IGT's reach, experience and leading content library uniquely position us to help customers such as Holland Casino maximize this important growth opportunity," CEO Digital & BettingEnrico Drago commented.
