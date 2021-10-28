Hercules Capital beats Q3 NII on robust origination performance

Oct. 28, 2021 4:46 PM ETHercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment

Business, Technology, Internet and network concept. "r"nStart-up funding crowdfunding investment venture capital. Entrepreneurship.

putilich/iStock via Getty Images

  • Hercules Capital's (NYSE:HTGC) Q3 net interest income comes in better-than-expected on robust origination performance, as well as a "healthy" capital market environment," said CEO and Chief Investment Officer Scott Bluestein.
  • Debt investment portfolio ending balance at cost of $2.26B in Q3, up from $2.24B in the prior quarter.
  • Total investment income of $70.2M in Q3 misses the consensus estimate of $71.13M; and declines slightly from $70.3M in the year-ago quarter; due primarily to an increase in total fee income offset by a decrease in interest income.
  • Q3 non-interest and fee expenses of $18.7M vs. $15M in Q3 of last year.
  • Interest expense and fees of $14.7M in Q3 slips from $16.6M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q3 net investment income per share of $0.33 beats the consensus estimate of $0.31, compared with $0.34 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Conference call starts on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. ET.
  • Shares of HTGC slightly extend lower by 0.1% during after-hours trading.
  • Earlier, Hercules Capital NII beats by $0.02, misses on total investment income.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.