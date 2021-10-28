Hercules Capital beats Q3 NII on robust origination performance
Oct. 28, 2021 4:46 PM ETHercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Hercules Capital's (NYSE:HTGC) Q3 net interest income comes in better-than-expected on robust origination performance, as well as a "healthy" capital market environment," said CEO and Chief Investment Officer Scott Bluestein.
- Debt investment portfolio ending balance at cost of $2.26B in Q3, up from $2.24B in the prior quarter.
- Total investment income of $70.2M in Q3 misses the consensus estimate of $71.13M; and declines slightly from $70.3M in the year-ago quarter; due primarily to an increase in total fee income offset by a decrease in interest income.
- Q3 non-interest and fee expenses of $18.7M vs. $15M in Q3 of last year.
- Interest expense and fees of $14.7M in Q3 slips from $16.6M in the year-ago quarter.
- Q3 net investment income per share of $0.33 beats the consensus estimate of $0.31, compared with $0.34 in the year-ago quarter.
- Conference call starts on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. ET.
- Shares of HTGC slightly extend lower by 0.1% during after-hours trading.
