Apple CEO: Supply constraints getting worse but demand remains strong

Oct. 28, 2021

Apple Store

Nikada/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook said Thursday that the company's results for the latest quarter were weighed down by larger-than-expected supply constraints, as the company struggled to find the computer chips it needed to keep up with demand.
  • Speaking to CNBC in a conversation that was not broadcast on the network, the chief executive of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) added that the supply constraints will likely intensify in its current quarter.
  • Cook's comments followed the release of a disappointing revenue figure from the iPhone maker. The company's top line came in at nearly $83.4B for the quarter. This was up nearly 29% from last year, but was more than $1.6B below analysts' consensus.
  • The Apple CEO estimated that the supply constraints totaled around $6B for the quarter. He sees an even larger impact in the current quarter, although he did not provide an exact estimate.
  • Looking ahead, Cook was unable to give a timeline for the chip shortage to ease, saying "it is unclear how long it will last."
  • He noted that the supply-demand dynamic will hinge, in part, on how the economy performs in 2022.
  • "We are all competing for chips on these legacy nodes," he said.
  • For the current quarter, Cook predicted "very solid" revenue growth compared to last year even with the deepening supply shortage. He added that he sees an "all-time record quarter."
  • For more on AAPL's supply chain, read a deep-dive from SA contributor Bill Maurer.
