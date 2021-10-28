DaVita shares fall after Q3 results, FY forecast
Oct. 28, 2021 4:51 PM ETDaVita Inc. (DVA)By: SA News Team
- DaVita (NYSE:DVA) shares fell over 4% post market after the company reported third-quarter results and provided an update on its FY financial forecast.
- The company cut the higher end of its FY adjusted profit per share forecast to a range of $8.80-$9.15, compared to a prior guidance of 8.80-$9.40. Analysts were expecting $9.18 per share.
- Quarterly revenue increased slightly to $2.94B, beating analysts' estimate by $30M.
- The revenue performance was primarily due to favorable changes in commercial mix and increased hospital inpatient dialysis revenue per treatment driven by COVID-19, partially offset by unfavorable changes in government rates.
- The company also posted adjusted quarterly profit of $2.36 per share, beating analysts' estimate by 10 cents.
- Previously (Oct. 28): DaVita HealthCare Partners EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue, narrows guidance range.