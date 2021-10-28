Skechers slips as supply chain presents challenges into 2022

  • Skechers (NYSE:SKX) delivers a Q3 sales record, but earnings and revenues still come in below estimates amid supply chain challenges. Shares are down 0.83% in post market action.
  • Sales growth of 19.2% Y/Y was driven by 20.1% improvement in domestic sales and 18.6% growth internationally.
  • Supply chain issues reduced delivery times, but Skechers was able to achieve a 150 bps increase in gross margin to 49.6%. The gross margin increase was caused by higher average selling prices, partially offset by declines in International Wholesale and Domestic Wholesale, due to higher average costs per unit.
  • "As we look to the fourth quarter and into the first half of 2022, we believe supply chain constraints will remain a challenge, although we are beginning to see progress in key global ports, especially in Europe and other international markets," commented COO David Weinberg. Read the full outlook here.
