Agilent diagnostic expands marketing label for triple-negative breast cancer in EU
Oct. 28, 2021 4:58 PM ETAgilent Technologies, Inc. (A)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) said its PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx assay is now labelled for use in patients with Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) in the EU.
- PD-L1 expression is a critical biomarker for response to anti-PD-1 therapies such as KEYTRUDA.
- The expanded use of the test helps pathologists to identify patients who may be eligible for treatment with KEYTRUDA. In Europe.
- The company said PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx now helps physicians in Europe identify patients for treatment with KEYTRUDA in five cancer types: non-small cell lung cancer, urothelial carcinoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal cancer and triple-negative breast cancer.
- A -0.13% to $155.56 after-hours