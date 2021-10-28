Agilent diagnostic expands marketing label for triple-negative breast cancer in EU

Oct. 28, 2021 4:58 PM ETAgilent Technologies, Inc. (A)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) said its PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx assay is now labelled for use in patients with Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) in the EU.
  • PD-L1 expression is a critical biomarker for response to anti-PD-1 therapies such as KEYTRUDA.
  • The expanded use of the test helps pathologists to identify patients who may be eligible for treatment with KEYTRUDA. In Europe.
  • The company said PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx now helps physicians in Europe identify patients for treatment with KEYTRUDA in five cancer types: non-small cell lung cancer, urothelial carcinoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal cancer and triple-negative breast cancer.
  • A -0.13% to $155.56 after-hours
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.