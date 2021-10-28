Seagen raises full-year revenues estimates as Q3 net product sales increase 37% YoY

  • Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) raised its full-year 2021 revenue estimates as Q3 2021 sales of its products increased 37% to ~$366.5M.
  • Sales of Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin), the company's best selling drug, increased 13% to $184.8M.
  • Sales of Tukysa (tucatinib) more than doubled from $42.4M to $86.6M.
  • The company also raised full-year estimates for expenses, including SG&A, R&D, and cost of sales.
  • Regarding its pipeline, Seagen said it is currently advancing 13 programs solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Four programs are expected to enter the clinical phase in the next 12 months.
