Ladder Capital Q3 origination dips from Q2, distributable EPS rises
- Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Q3 origination volume of $578M falls from $803M in Q2 but climbed from $114M in the year-ago quarter.
- Originated $628M of first mortgage loans, $546M of which were funded at closing, and also funded $7M of pre-existing loan commitments.
- CEO Brian Harris says the company is "on plan with strong origination volumes, a robust pipeline, and growing earnings. We also continue to realize meaningful profits on sales of properties from our real estate equity portfolio, further demonstrating the embedded value in our portfolio of primarily net leased assets."
- Q3 distributable EPS of $0.14 increases from $0.10 in Q2 and slips from $0.16 in Q3 2020.
- Q3 net interest income of -$3.10M narrowed from -$7.6M in Q2 and -$1.78M in Q3 2020.
- Undepreciated book value per share of $13.78 at Sept. 30, 2021 vs. $13.79 at June 30.
