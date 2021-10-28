Nova Leap Health to acquire home care services company for ~1.7M
Oct. 28, 2021 5:05 PM ETNova Leap Health Corp. (NVLPF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Nova Leap Health (OTCQX:NVLPF) is acquiring a home care services company in the U.S. South Central region for $1.66M.
- The target reported YTD revenues of ~$3.37M and EBITDA of $325K.
- Under the agreement, the acquisition is to be made for total consideration of $1.66M of which $1.3M is payable with cash on closing and $360K is by way of a promissory note repayable over a three-year period.
- The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive.
- Closing of the acquisition is subject to final due diligence, lender approval and state licensing.
- “We are pleased to further our expansion in the South Central region,” said Chris Dobbin, president and CEO, Nova Leap.