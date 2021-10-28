Emmis Communications commences tender offer to repurchase up to 2M shares
Oct. 28, 2021 5:07 PM ETEmmis Communications Corporation (EMMS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Emmis Communications (OTCPK:EMMS) commenced a tender offer to repurchase up to 2M shares at $2.6/share
- The tender offer is scheduled to expire on Nov.19.
- The company will fund the purchase of tendered shares primarily from cash on hand and borrowings under an existing $5M line of credit.
- The company also reserves the right to purchase up to an additional 2% of its Class A common stock outstanding, or ~242.7K additional shares.
- Assuming 2M shares of Class A common stock are tendered, Emmis would repurchase ~16.5% of the shares of Class A common stock issued and outstanding as of Oct. 21, 2021, and ~14.7% of total common stock, which include shares of Class B common stock.