Eldorado Gold EPS beats by $0.03, misses on revenue
Oct. 28, 2021
- Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 beats by $0.03; GAAP EPS of $0.05 misses by $0.15.
- Revenue of $238.44M (-17.1% Y/Y) misses by $10.19M.
- Press Release
- Gold production totalled 125,459 ounces in Q3 2021, a decrease of 8% from Q3 2020 production of 136,922 ounces driven by a planned shift to lower-grade ore at Kisladag.
- Free cash flow from continuing operations of $29.7 million in Q3 2021 decreased from free cash flow from continuing operations of $114.7 million in Q3 2020.
- Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $108.1 million, Q3 2020: $164.5 million.