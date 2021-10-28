Firm Capital Property Trust acquires $15M industrial portfolio

Oct. 28, 2021 5:24 PM ETFirm Capital Property Trust (FRMUF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCPK:FRMUF) acquired three industrial properties for $15M or $78/sq.foot, excluding transaction costs.
  • The portfolio is leased to one tenant with a lease term of ~10 years and is 100% occupied and is being acquired from the tenant as part of a sale leaseback.
  • The acquisition of the portfolio will be immediately accretive to AFFO and will represent 30% of the Trust's asset value.
  • The portfolio is being financed through existing cash resources.
  • The acquisition is expected to close during Q4.
