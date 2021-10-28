Hot Stocks: MRK high; TSLA, LCID lead EVs higher; LC pops; PRLB, BCOV fall on earnings
- Earnings news inspired most of the market's standout performances on Thursday. That included drug-making giant Merck (NYSE:MRK), which rode enthusiasm for its latest results and the company's pending COVID pill to a new 52-week high.
- LendingClub (NYSE:LC) also benefitted from its quarterly results, expanding its value by a third in response to Street-beating earnings and a raised forecast. Shares have more than quadrupled during 2021.
- Of course, not every company had good news to report in its latest financial update. For example, Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) plunged on disheartening guidance and the upcoming retirement of its CEO.
- Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) also retreated on earnings news, plunging to a new 52-week low after inflationary pressures cut into its bottom line.
- Turning away from quarterly results, electric-vehicle stocks showed plenty of juice on Thursday. The sector rallied, led by a massive upswing in Lucid Motors (NASDAQ:LCID).
- The sector also drew strength from the $1T elephant in the room, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). TSLA pushed even higher following a recent rally that took its market cap aboe $1T for the first time.
- Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV), Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV), Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) and Volta (NYSE:VLTA) all rallied on the sector's strong profile.
Sector In Focus
- It's been a busy week for stocks tied to EVs, which saw another wave of investor interest Thursday following gains posted earlier in the week.
- The latest advance came on hopes that an infrastructure bill in Washington will see renewed momentum, including provisions to support green energy.
- Lucid Motors (LCID) led the rally, climbing by more than 31% as the company prepared to make the first deliveries of its EVs.
- Early this week, Tesla (TSLA) climbed above a $1T market cap for the first time in part on a multi-billion-dollar order from rental-car company Hertz (HTZZ).
- Thursday saw TSLA climb another 4% to yet another 52-week closing high, although the stock didn't quite surpass its 52-week intraday peak.
- Elsewhere in the sector, Canoo (GOEV) and Lightning eMotors (ZEV) each rose nearly 9% on the day. Arrival (ARVL) and Volta (VLTA) both posted gains of more than 6%.
Standout Gainer
- Investors flocked into LendingClub (LC) after the peer-to-peer lending company released a blockbuster Q3 earnings report. Bolstered by the results, shares soared 33%.
- The company's EPS jumped to $0.26 in Q3, nearly tripling the $0.09 seen in the same period last year. The bottom-line result doubled the amount predicted by analysts.
- LC also raised its forecast for the full year, saying it now expects revenue between $796M and $806M for the year. Previously, the company provided a forecast of $750M-$780M.
- LC advanced $10.45 on the news to finish Thursday at $42.07. The stock also recorded an intraday 52-week high of $44.66 before moderating a bit before the close.
- With the advance, LC accelerated an uptrend that has marked most of October. Added to gains posted earlier in the year, shares have now climbed nearly 343% since the end of 2020.
Standout Loser
- A feeble earnings forecast and the coming retirement of its top executive sparked selling in Brightcove (BCOV). Shares nosedived nearly 21% on the news.
- The online-video platform announced better-than-expected results for Q3, but cut its Q4 forecast. The company now sees a top-line result of $51M-$52M compared to a consensus estimate of more than $55M.
- At the same time, BCOV revealed that CEO Jeff Ray has decided to retire at the end of 2022. Ray will step down once a successor is found.
- BCOV plummeted $2.46 on the developments to finish at $9.40. This took the stock below a recent trading range and to a new 52-week low.
Notable New High
- Merck (MRK) jumped to a 52-week high on better-than-expected results and the prospects of up to $7B in sales for its upcoming COVID pill. The stock finished the session higher by 6%.
- The drugmaker reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analysts' expectations. The firm also raised its forecast.
- The updated projections weren't as optimistic as many on Wall Street had hoped, but investors focused on the blockbuster potential for the firm's widely publicized COVID treatment.
- MRK's molnupiravir pill, which is awaiting an emergency use authorization ("EUA") as a COVID treatment, is projected to generate sales between $5B and $7B through the end of 2022, the company's CFO said in a conference call following the earnings release.
- This includes up to $1B in sales in the final weeks of 2021, assuming the U.S. Food and Drug Administration grants the EUA in December.
- After choppy trading for most of 2021, MRK spiked in early October after the company announced strong results for a late-stage clinical trial for molnupiravir. However, shares had trouble maintaining momentum and the stock has seen uncertain action since.
- On Thursday, MRK closed Thursday's trading at $86.55, a gain of $5.01 on the day. The stock finished just off its intraday 52-week high of $86.86.
- Shares have climbed roughly 15% over the past month.
Notable New Low
- Proto Labs (PRLB) suffered a major setback on Thursday after mounting costs offset nearly 17% revenue growth, handing the company a disappointing quarterly profit.
- The news sent the stock lower by 20%, pushing it to a new 52-week low.
- PRLB reported net income that plunged from last year, dropping from a level of $14.7M in 2020 to a mark just above $4.8M this year. At the same time, the company's non-GAAP EPS missed expectations.
- The firm blamed higher spending and cost inflation for the earnings squeeze.
- "Our earnings in the third quarter were impacted by post-pandemic-related cost inflation, as well as continued investments in our systems and product offering," CFO John Way reported.
- PRLB retreated $15.08 on the session to close at $58.64.
- Shares reached a 52-week high of $286.57 in late January but saw a dramatic sell-off over the following several weeks. The stock continued to drift lower in the middle of the year.
- PRLB has lost nearly 80% of its value since its January high.
