Bank OZK prices preferred stock offering to net ~$339M; boosts stock buyback program
Oct. 28, 2021 5:29 PM ETBank OZK (OZK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) priced a public offering of 14M shares of its 4.625% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, with a liquidation preference of $25/share.
- The offering is expected to close on Nov. 4.
- The bank estimates that the net proceeds, will be ~$339M.
- The bank intends to use the net proceeds for repurchases of shares of its common stock and other general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, financing organic growth or strategic acquisitions, supporting its regulatory capital levels, and ongoing working capital needs.
- In addition, the company said it intends to increase the size of its previously announced stock buyback program.
- The Stock Repurchase Program now totals $650M (less repurchases made since the program was implemented in July 2021) and will expire on Nov. 4, 2022.