PTC Therapeutics raises full-year guidance as product revenue soars 40% YoY

Oct. 28, 2021 5:43 PM ETPTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

cyano66/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) are modestly higher in after-hours trading after the company raised its revenue guidance for the year.
  • PTC now expects full-year net product revenues from its Duchenne muscular dystrophy franchise to be between $400M and $420M, up from between $370M and $390M.
  • The company also lowered its expected GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses for 2021 to between $815M and $835M from previous guidance of $825M and $855 million.
  • Product revenue soared ~40% YoY to $115.6M.
  • However, PTC's net loss widened ~92% to $133.6M. On a per share basis, the loss widened to $1.89 from $1.03.
  • The biggest increase in expenses was in R&D, which soared ~41% to $130.8M.
