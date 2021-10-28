Apple's suppliers lose ground in wake of company's sales report
Oct. 28, 2021 5:33 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)AVGO, QCOM, QRVO, CRUS, SWKS, TXNBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor22 Comments
- Many of the companies that provide parts for Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhones, iPads and other products found the going a little rough in after-hours trading as Apple reported fourth-quarter sales that disappointed due to the impact of supply chain shortages.
- Among Apple's (AAPL) chips and other components providers, Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) shed 1.2%, Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) slipped by almost 1%, Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was off by 1.1%, Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) gave up 2% and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was also down 2% following Apple's (AAPL) results.
- Apple (AAPL) said that for the quarter that ended September 25, its revenue reached $83.4 billion. Chief Executive Tim Cook said Apple's (AAPL) sales were impacted by $6 billion in supply chain shortages and constraints.
- "It's not a demand issue but a supply issue that continues to be the elephant in the room for Apple and every other tech and consumer player heading into holiday season," said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, who added that he believes the situation is transitory and Apple remains on track for becoming a company with a $3 trillion market capitalization.
- For its part, Apple's (AAPL) shares fell as much as 5% in after-hours trading on reaction to the company's report.