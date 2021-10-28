Hartford Q3 core earnings hurt by COVID, unfavorable P&C prior year development
Oct. 28, 2021
- Hartford Financial (NYSE:HIG) Q3 core earnings declined 16% from a year ago partly on the mortality impact of COVID.
- Q3 core EPS of $1.26 beat the average analyst estimate of $0.85 and declined from $1.46 in Q2 2020.
- The Y/Y decline was also attributed to unfavorable P&C prior year development, P&C current accident year catastrophe losses, increased underlying personal lines loss ratio, higher insurance operating costs and other expenses in P&C and Group Benefits, and an increase in short-term disability losses.
- Those negative effects were partly offset by an increase in net investment income, improved underlying ex-COVID Commercial Lines loss ratio, higher Commercial Lines earned premium, a decrease in COVID incurred losses, and an increase in Hartford Funds core earnings helped by higher assets under management.
- Commercial Lines underlying combined ratio of 87.2 improved from 93.7 in the year-ago quarter.
- Personal Lines underlying combined ratio of 91.8 increased from 81.4.
- Hartford Funds AUM increased to $152.1B, up 23% Y/Y.
- Book value per diluted share, excluding AOCI, was $49.64 at Sept. 30, 2021, vs. $44.16 at Dec. 31, 2020.
- Conference call on Oct. 29 at 9:00 AM ET.
