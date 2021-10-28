Yamana Gold maintains full-year production view after in-line Q3 results
Oct. 28, 2021 5:25 PM ETYamana Gold Inc. (AUY)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) +0.4% post-market after reporting roughly in-line Q3 earnings and revenues while maintaining full-year production guidance.
- The company says it remains well positioned to achieve FY 2021 guidance of 1M gold equiv. oz., "underpinned by momentum at Canadian Malartic, Jacobina and El Peñón, as well as a strong fourth quarter performance expected at El Peñón and Cerro Moro."
- Q3 production rose 6.6% Y/Y to 256,464 gold equiv. oz. at all-in sustaining cost of $1,041/oz. compared to $1,096/oz. in the year-earlier quarter.
- Q3 cash flow from operating activities jumped 24% Y/Y to $190.6M.
- Yamana said it expects to receive all approvals and permits needed for construction of the Wasamac project in Quebec by Q3 2024.
- The miner says its average annual gold production in Quebec, including from Wasamac and the Odyssey underground at Canadian Malartic, has the potential to rise to ~500K oz. by 2028 and continue at that level through 2041.
- Yamana shares have slumped 25% over the past year and 24% YTD.