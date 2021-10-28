Yamana Gold maintains full-year production view after in-line Q3 results

Oct. 28, 2021 5:25 PM ETYamana Gold Inc. (AUY)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments

Golden background. Gold nugget. Backdrop for the project. Macro

assistantua/iStock via Getty Images

  • Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) +0.4% post-market after reporting roughly in-line Q3 earnings and revenues while maintaining full-year production guidance.
  • The company says it remains well positioned to achieve FY 2021 guidance of 1M gold equiv. oz., "underpinned by momentum at Canadian Malartic, Jacobina and El Peñón, as well as a strong fourth quarter performance expected at El Peñón and Cerro Moro."
  • Q3 production rose 6.6% Y/Y to 256,464 gold equiv. oz. at all-in sustaining cost of $1,041/oz. compared to $1,096/oz. in the year-earlier quarter.
  • Q3 cash flow from operating activities jumped 24% Y/Y to $190.6M.
  • Yamana said it expects to receive all approvals and permits needed for construction of the Wasamac project in Quebec by Q3 2024.
  • The miner says its average annual gold production in Quebec, including from Wasamac and the Odyssey underground at Canadian Malartic, has the potential to rise to ~500K oz. by 2028 and continue at that level through 2041.
  • Yamana shares have slumped 25% over the past year and 24% YTD.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.