Fat-removal firm Airsculpt Technologies slims down IPO’s size and expected price range
Oct. 28, 2021 5:44 PM ETAirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS)By: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Fat-removal firm Airsculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) took a scalpel to its proposed IPO Thursday, slashing the offering’s share size and likely price range just hours before Wall Street expected the deal to price.
- The company wrote in a revised S-1 filing that it’s slimming down its initial public offering to 7M shares instead of the 10M originally planned. The firm also cut the IPO’s expected price range to $11-$12/share from the $15-$17 range it had previously envisioned.
- Wall Street expects the IPO to price late Thursday or early Friday, with shares to begin Nasdaq trading under the ticker symbol “AIRS” as early as Friday.
- Airsculpt (AIRS) runs 15 Elite Body Sculpture surgical centers in the United States and one in Canada. Its offices are located in or near upscale shopping districts like New York City's Fifth Avenue and Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, Calif.
- The firm offers minimally invasive cosmetic surgery to remove fat, as well as to augment breasts and buttocks.
- Dr. Aaron Rollins, who’s been dubbed “Liposuction Doctor to the Stars,” founded AIRS in 2012. The cosmetic surgeon makes frequent media appearances and has reportedly operated on Kim Kardashian and other celebrities.
- AIRS pioneered what it calls the AirSculpt method of minimally invasive fat-removal surgery, and wrote in its S-1 that it has two U.S. utility patents and three patent applications pending for the procedure.
- “I have devoted my entire career to minimally invasive body contouring and found that most body contouring of all types delivered inconsistent outcomes and poor patient experiences,” Rollins wrote in a letter accompanying the S-1. “I saw a need to deliver ‘celebrity’ quality results to the American population by creating a specialty center that focuses on just one thing — removing unwanted fat.”
- The company’s slimmed-down plan calls for AIRS to offer some 2.2M shares to the public, with certain pre-IPO investors offering another 4.8M. The selling stockholders have also granted underwriters the option to buy as many as 1.05M extra shares for overallotments.
- All told, AIRS expects to have about 55.6M shares outstanding following the IPO. That will value the firm at about $612M to $667.7M, depending on where the stock prices within its expected range.
- Airsculpt (AIRS) added in its S-1 that it expects to net about $16.2M from the IPO if the offering prices at a midpoint $11.50 a share. The company said it intends to use the money to fund growth, working capital and general corporate purposes.
- As for financials, Airsculpt (AIRS) reported that revenues bulked up 176.7% year over year during 2021’s first half to reach $61.1M. That allowing the company to earn $16.6M vs. a $908,000 loss in the same period last year:
- AIRS’ pre-IPO investors include Vesey Street Capital Partners and its affiliates, which own 52.7% of the company and will continue to do so following the IPO.
