Farmers & Merchants CFO to retire, replacement named

Oct. 28, 2021 5:48 PM ETFarmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMCB)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX:FMCB) said Executive Vice President and CFO Stephen Haley will be retiring effective Dec. 31, 2021, after 18 years with Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California.
  • The company added that Mark Olson will join the company as its executive vice president and CFO effective, Nov. 1.
  • The company noted that Olson was CFO for Altabank, a $3.6B community bank headquartered in Utah, which was sold to Glacier Bank earlier this year.
  • Haley will remain with the Company until Dec. 31 to assist with the transition to a new CFO.
