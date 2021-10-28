Farmers & Merchants CFO to retire, replacement named
Oct. 28, 2021
- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX:FMCB) said Executive Vice President and CFO Stephen Haley will be retiring effective Dec. 31, 2021, after 18 years with Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California.
- The company added that Mark Olson will join the company as its executive vice president and CFO effective, Nov. 1.
- The company noted that Olson was CFO for Altabank, a $3.6B community bank headquartered in Utah, which was sold to Glacier Bank earlier this year.
- Haley will remain with the Company until Dec. 31 to assist with the transition to a new CFO.