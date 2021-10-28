Starbucks guides revenue above consensus, expects EPS growth of 'at least 10%'
Oct. 28, 2021 5:51 PM ETStarbucks Corporation (SBUX)By: SA News Team31 Comments
- Starbucks projects revenue between 32.5B and 33.0B in FY22 vs consensus of $32.1B. Executives said that adjusted EPS will be up "at least 10%" from the $3.10 mark in FY21 or $3.41+ vs. consensus of $3.71.
- The coffee chain also re-institutes its share repurchase program and will return $20B to investors over the next three years through share repurchases and dividends.
- Performance accelerated throughout the quarter and the company expects continued growth as urban U.S. stores have reached sales at or above pre-pandemic levels. CEO Kevin Johnson believes that there remains room for Starbucks to raise pricing, noting that there is "more upside power in price if needed" as consumer demand remains "strong."
- On the company's 7% comparable sales decline in China, Johnson said that Starbuck's "recovery momentum was below expectations." Around 80% of stores in China were impacted by the COVID-19 restrictions in mid-August. Locations in tourist zones and cities with large numbers of COVID cases were particularly affected. Leo Tsoi, the COO of Starbucks China, expects sales to recover quickly, calling the problems "short-term."
- Management said that staffing challenges were present, but didn't sound too concerned. They cited the coffee chain's ability to shift employees to different locations and adjust store hours as needed.
