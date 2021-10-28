Extraction Oil says Q3 revenues surged 65%; sales volumes 74K bbl/day

Oct. 28, 2021 5:41 PM ETCivitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI)CIVIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Working Pumpjacks On Sunset

imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

  • Extraction Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) issues preliminary Q3 results, including a 65% Y/Y increase in revenues to $261M from $158M in the same quarter last year, driven by higher prices for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.
  • Extraction says it achieved average net sales volumes of 74K boe/day, including 25K bbl/day of crude oil and 21K bbl/day of natural gas liquids.
  • The company says it will host a special shareholders meeting tomorrow to vote on the merger with Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI), which is expected to create Civitas Resources.
  • The combined company "should be financially strong with zero net debt possible within a few months," Elephant Analytics writes in a newly published analysis on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.