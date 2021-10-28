Extraction Oil says Q3 revenues surged 65%; sales volumes 74K bbl/day
Oct. 28, 2021 5:41 PM ETCivitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI)CIVIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Extraction Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) issues preliminary Q3 results, including a 65% Y/Y increase in revenues to $261M from $158M in the same quarter last year, driven by higher prices for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.
- Extraction says it achieved average net sales volumes of 74K boe/day, including 25K bbl/day of crude oil and 21K bbl/day of natural gas liquids.
- The company says it will host a special shareholders meeting tomorrow to vote on the merger with Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI), which is expected to create Civitas Resources.
- The combined company "should be financially strong with zero net debt possible within a few months," Elephant Analytics writes in a newly published analysis on Seeking Alpha.