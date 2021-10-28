Peabody Energy turns sharply lower as Q3 coal sales slip
Oct. 28, 2021 1:57 PM ETPeabody Energy Corporation (BTU)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Peabody Energy (BTU -7.9%) slides after reporting a large Q3 loss and slower than forecast growth in revenues, as coal sales volumes slipped to 33.7M tons from 34.7M tons a year earlier.
- Q3 net loss totaled $44.2M, impacted by $238.4M in unrealized losses related mostly to hedges contracted in H1 on 2.1M metric tons of expected production at the company's Wambo Underground mine.
- Q3 adjusted EBITDA totaled $289.1M compared to $95.4M in the prior-year period, primarily due to higher seaborne margins.
- Peabody said 2021 projected volumes for its U.S. thermal operations are fully priced and committed.
- In seaborne thermal operations, the company expects higher export thermal volumes in Q4 compared to earlier quarters.
- Peabody also expects Wilpinjong Q4 volumes to include ~2M tons of export shipments and 2M tons of domestic shipments.
- In addition to U.S. thermal coal being sold out, Peabody has "only a small portion left to be sold for 2022 and 2023," CEO Jim Grech said on today's earnings conference call.