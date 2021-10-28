Shell's lagging value highlighted by Third Point's breakup plan - Bloomberg
Oct. 28, 2021 3:21 PM ETShell Plc - ADR (SHEL)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Analysts say Third Point's proposal to break up Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) highlights how undervalued the company is compared with other major oil producers, Bloomberg reports.
- Valuing Shell's businesses separately yields a $250B market cap, compared with a current value of $180B, RBC Capital's Biraj Borkhataria calculates.
- "Shell's conglomerate discount is substantial, and news flow like this is likely to drive investors to look at the value of the individual parts of the business," the analyst tells Bloomberg.
- "While we don't think a full split will be imminent, we totally agree on the substantial mispricing in Shell," says Bernstein's Oswald Clint, who rates Shell as his top pick in European oil and gas.
- "This is your chance to get out of strategic jail," says analyst Paul Sankey, agreeing that the mixing of Shell's businesses is responsible for its low valuation. "Blame the mean N.Y. Hedge Fund for forcing your hand, and use this opportunity for radical change."
- But Borkhataria and Clint also say Shell's integrated business gives it flexibility to use earnings from oil and gas to boost growth in its greener businesses.
- Bloomberg's Will Hares says "the proposal carries major risks at a time of likely restoration of shareholder distributions."
- Third Point disclosed yesterday that it had amassed a $500M-plus stake in Shell and wants to split the company into separate fossil fuels and renewables companies.