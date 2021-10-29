Asia-Pacific stocks mixed; U.S. futures slip after earnings disappointment

Oct. 29, 2021 1:13 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Coming up over the weekend from China - official PMIs for October due at 0100 GMT on Sunday October 31.

  • Oil prices were mixed, but headed for their first weekly losses in at least eight weeks after U.S. oil stocks rose more than expected, and Iran flagged it was resuming talks with Western powers which could lead to an end to sanctions.

  • U.S. West Texas Intermediate (NYSE:WTI) crude futures fell 4 cents to $82.77 a barrel by 0151 GMT, while Brent crude futures rose 12 cents, or 0.1%, to $84.44 a barrel.

  • Gold prices were set to mark a third straight weekly gain as a retreat in U.S. bond yields and a tepid dollar lifted bullion’s safe-haven appeal.
  • Spot gold was steady at $1,797.82 per ounce, as of 0100 GMT, but gained 0.3% so far this week, U.S. gold futures dropped 0.2% to $1,799.40 per ounce.

  • Spot silver fell 0.3% to $24.02 per ounce and was set for its worst week since mid-September, while platinum dipped 0.1% to $1,018.24 per ounce, while palladium rose 0.2% to $1,992.17.

  • U.S. stock futures down. Dow Jones -0.18%; S&P 500 -0.48%; Nasdaq -0.82%.
