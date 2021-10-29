Asia-Pacific stocks mixed; U.S. futures slip after earnings disappointment
Japan +0.08. Japan Industrial Production for September (preliminary) -5.4% m/m (expected -3.2%) and prior -3.6%.
Japan - Tokyo inflation data for October: Headline 0.1% y/y (vs. expected 0.5%) and prior was 0.3%.
- Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for September 2.8% (expected 2.8%) and prior 2.8%.
China +0.16.
- Hong Kong -0.45%.
- Australia -1.39%. Australia Retail Sales for September +1.3% m/m vs. expected 0.2% and prior -1.7%.
- Australia Private Sector Credit for September +0.6% m/m (expected 0.6%) and prior prior 0.6%.
- Australia PPI for Q3 +1.1% q/q (expected 0.3%) and prior 0.7%.
- Australian 2024 government bond yield 0.58% (vs. 0.1% RBA target).
- ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Index in New Zealand has dropped 7 points to 98 in October.
- Asian shares and U.S. stock futures slipped, as Amazon and Apple quarterly earnings bucked a recent strong trend and growth and inflation fears continued to weigh.
- Coming up over the weekend from China - official PMIs for October due at 0100 GMT on Sunday October 31.
Oil prices were mixed, but headed for their first weekly losses in at least eight weeks after U.S. oil stocks rose more than expected, and Iran flagged it was resuming talks with Western powers which could lead to an end to sanctions.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (NYSE:WTI) crude futures fell 4 cents to $82.77 a barrel by 0151 GMT, while Brent crude futures rose 12 cents, or 0.1%, to $84.44 a barrel.
- Gold prices were set to mark a third straight weekly gain as a retreat in U.S. bond yields and a tepid dollar lifted bullion’s safe-haven appeal.
- Spot gold was steady at $1,797.82 per ounce, as of 0100 GMT, but gained 0.3% so far this week, U.S. gold futures dropped 0.2% to $1,799.40 per ounce.
Spot silver fell 0.3% to $24.02 per ounce and was set for its worst week since mid-September, while platinum dipped 0.1% to $1,018.24 per ounce, while palladium rose 0.2% to $1,992.17.
- U.S. stock futures down. Dow Jones -0.18%; S&P 500 -0.48%; Nasdaq -0.82%.