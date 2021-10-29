Secure Energy Services reports Q3 results
Oct. 29, 2021
- Secure Energy Services (OTCPK:SECYF): Q3 GAAP EPS of -C$0.07.
- Revenue of C$1.25B (+176.5% Y/Y)
- Adjusted EBITDA of C$105M - an increase of 184% compared to the third quarter of 2020.
- For the remainder of the year, higher crude oil and natural gas prices should continue to provide significant improvement in overall industry activity in the fourth quarter of 2021 and into 2022.
- SECURE also anticipates higher year over year discretionary free cash flow for the remainder of 2021 and 2022.