BEST offloads its express business in China to J&T Express in a deal value of RMB6.8B
Oct. 29, 2021 5:47 AM ETBEST Inc. (BEST)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor8 Comments
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) +7.6% premarket, has agreed to sell its express delivery business in China to J&T Express Co., Ltd., a PRC limited liability company and a logistics services provider in China, at approximately RMB6.8B ($1.1B) enterprise value.
- The company currently expects to receive approximately RMB3.9B ($0.6B) in cash and the remaining is subject to certain adjustments and conditions under the terms of agreement.
- The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.
- Johnny Chou, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BEST, commented, "In light of the unexpected ongoing challenges from COVID-19 and evolving industry dynamics, we believe this transaction allows us to better capitalize on our strengths by focusing on supply chain-based logistics solutions and providing integrated supply chain, freight and global logistics services to our customers. At the same time, it will enhance our balance sheet and provide a better pathway to profitability. As we hone our offerings and consolidate resources around our core competencies, we are confident in our ability to drive improved customer service and satisfaction, enhance employee career development opportunities, and maximize value for our shareholders."