Chevron EPS beats by $0.77, beats on revenue
Oct. 29, 2021 6:02 AM ETChevron Corporation (CVX)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor25 Comments
- Chevron (NYSE:CVX): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.96 beats by $0.77; GAAP EPS of $3.19 beats by $1.06.
- Revenue of $44.71B (+82.9% Y/Y) beats by $3.82B.
- Shares +0.9% PM.
- “Third quarter earnings were the highest since first quarter 2013 largely due to improved market conditions, strong operational performance and a lower cost structure,” said Mike Wirth, Chevron’s chairman and chief executive officer.
- “Our free cash flow during the quarter was the best ever reported by the company,” Wirth added. “We paid dividends of $2.6 billion, reduced debt by $5.6 billion, and repurchased $625 million of shares during the quarter.”