Chevron EPS beats by $0.77, beats on revenue

Oct. 29, 2021 6:02 AM ETChevron Corporation (CVX)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor25 Comments
  • Chevron (NYSE:CVX): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.96 beats by $0.77; GAAP EPS of $3.19 beats by $1.06.
  • Revenue of $44.71B (+82.9% Y/Y) beats by $3.82B.
  • Shares +0.9% PM.
  • Press Release
  • “Third quarter earnings were the highest since first quarter 2013 largely due to improved market conditions, strong operational performance and a lower cost structure,” said Mike Wirth, Chevron’s chairman and chief executive officer.
  • “Our free cash flow during the quarter was the best ever reported by the company,” Wirth added. “We paid dividends of $2.6 billion, reduced debt by $5.6 billion, and repurchased $625 million of shares during the quarter.”
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.