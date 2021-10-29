Online learning platform Udemy prices IPO at $29, debuts today
Oct. 29, 2021 6:22 AM ETUdemy, Inc. (UDMY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) has priced its initial public offering at $29.00 per share, at the high end of the estimated range of $27-$29 per share.
- The company is offering 14,.5M shares of common stock, plus underwriters' option of an additional 2,175,000 shares.
- Trading kicks-off today on Nasdaq and the offering is expected to close on November 2, 2021.
- The company will have roughly 139.6M shares outstanding after the IPO, assuming the underwriters exercise their option in full, for a market capitalization topping $4B at the IPO price.