Online learning platform Udemy prices IPO at $29, debuts today

Oct. 29, 2021 6:22 AM ETUdemy, Inc. (UDMY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment

IPO - Initial Public Offering on gold coins on white background

Inna Kot/iStock via Getty Images

  • Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) has priced its initial public offering at $29.00 per share, at the high end of the estimated range of $27-$29 per share.
  • The company is offering 14,.5M shares of common stock, plus underwriters' option of an additional 2,175,000 shares.
  • Trading kicks-off today on Nasdaq and the offering is expected to close on November 2, 2021.
  • The company will have roughly 139.6M shares outstanding after the IPO, assuming the underwriters exercise their option in full, for a market capitalization topping $4B at the IPO price.
