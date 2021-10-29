Microvision slumps as adjusted EBITDA loss widens
Oct. 29, 2021 6:26 AM ETMicroVision, Inc. (MVIS)By: SA News Team3 Comments
- Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) reports mixed Q3 results that missed on revenue and beat on EPS.
- Revenue was up 16% on the year to $0.7M, about $0.1M shy of estimates, and the $0.06 loss per share was $0.03 smaller than expected.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2021 was negative $6.2M, compared to negative $2.1M in the third quarter of 2020.
- Cash used in operations was $10.0M, compared to $3.5M in last year's quarter.
- The Company ended the third quarter of 2021 with $125.1M in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $135.6M in the prior quarter.
- Sumit Sharma, MicroVision's CEO: "We've received very encouraging feedback from potential customers citing, in particular, the low cost and compact size of our automotive lidar sensor, the maturity of MicroVision's core technology, and our software capabilities, leading to a number of requests for additional information and proposals from OEMs. With this positive response, combined with our healthy balance sheet and talented team, I remain bullish on MicroVision's ability to succeed in the evolving ADAS and autonomous driving market."
- Shares of MVIS are down 16% in premarket action.
- Previously (Oct. 28): Microvision EPS beats by $0.03, misses on revenue.