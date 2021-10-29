Valneva prices 4.5M ADS global offering and ordinary shares
Oct. 29, 2021 6:30 AM ETValneva SE (VALN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) trades 8.6% down premarket on pricing 4.5M ordinary shares in a global offering to specified categories of investors consisting of a public offering of 16,560 ADSs each representing two ordinary shares in U.S. and a concurrent private placement of 4.47M shares in certain jurisdictions outside of the U.S.
- Underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase 337,500 additional ADSs, each representing two ordinary shares.
- Gross proceeds are expected to be ~$88.7M equivalent to ~€76.5M; net proceeds will be ~$80.7M.
- The offering price was set at €17/share and at $39.42/share; offering price per ADS.
- The closing and delivery of the U.S. Offering and the European Private Placement are based on each other and will occur simultaneously, on or about Nov.2.
- Out of net proceeds: ~$50M to fund further development of its Lyme VLA15 vaccine candidate through completion of Phase 2 clinical trials including handover to Pfizer; ~$60M to complete development of its chikungunya VLA1553 vaccine candidate through BLA approval; ~$100M to fund further development of its COVID-19 VLA2001 vaccine candidate; ~$20M to fund advancement of preclinical vaccine candidates towards clinical development.