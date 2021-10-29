AdvanSix EPS beats by $0.24, beats on revenue
Oct. 29, 2021 6:32 AM ETAdvanSix Inc. (ASIX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor6 Comments
- AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.51 beats by $0.24.
- Revenue of $446.49M (+58.3% Y/Y) beats by $38.34M.
- Shares +10.23% PM.
- Press Release
- EBITDA Margin of 16.8%, an increase of 1120 bps versus the prior year
- Cash Flow from Operations of $76.5 million, an increase of $41.0 million versus the prior year
- Capital Expenditures of $13.0 million, a decrease of $3.0 million versus the prior year
- Free Cash Flow of $63.5 million, an increase of $43.9 million versus the prior year