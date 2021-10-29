AdvanSix EPS beats by $0.24, beats on revenue

Oct. 29, 2021 6:32 AM ETAdvanSix Inc. (ASIX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.51 beats by $0.24.
  • Revenue of $446.49M (+58.3% Y/Y) beats by $38.34M.
  • Shares +10.23% PM.
  • Press Release
  • EBITDA Margin of 16.8%, an increase of 1120 bps versus the prior year
  • Cash Flow from Operations of $76.5 million, an increase of $41.0 million versus the prior year
  • Capital Expenditures of $13.0 million, a decrease of $3.0 million versus the prior year
  • Free Cash Flow of $63.5 million, an increase of $43.9 million versus the prior year
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.